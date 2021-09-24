Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDH says Pfizer COVID-19 boosters could be available this weekend, early next week

The Virginia Health Department estimates about 700,000 fall into that category for the Pfizer...
The Virginia Health Department estimates about 700,000 fall into that category for the Pfizer booster.
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department says Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot could be available this weekend or early next week.

VDH estimates about 700,000 falls into that category for the Pfizer booster. About 300,000 of those are actually health care workers, and will primarily be vaccinated by their health systems.

“That will be welcomed news for many people who have been waiting for these booster recommendations. But I think it’s also important for people to realize this is not an emergency situation,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

The rest will have to seek out a booster through a pharmacy, their primary care physician, or a smaller health department clinic for now. Those eligible include folks 65 and older, those with underlying medical conditions, and those over 18 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their job.

“I would expect this weekend or early next week. A lot of the providers will have gotten the information, been able to make the adjustments in their practices and start making appointments,” said Dr. Avula.

The state will have larger-scale vaccine clinics up and running in the next few weeks, like the ones we saw at The Richmond Raceway and Arthur Ashe Center.

“We will have plenty of vaccines so that’s one of the really different scenarios that we’re in right now. Vaccine supply is not a concern,” said Dr. Avula.

Dr. Avula says they’re finalizing details with contractors who will need about five days to get things set up.

“Over the next few weeks you will see those large-scale sites pop up around the days and that will just provide additional capacity,” said Dr. Avula.

You can only get a Pfizer booster six months after your first round of inoculations. Again, this applies only to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, not Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree
Two 17-year-old students were shot at a Virginia high school, one in the face and another in...
Court documents: Video shows fight, school shooting
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 10.4 million doses administered | More than 5.1 million people fully vaccinated
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Positivity rate remains at 9.7% | Over 2,800 new COVID cases reported in Virginia
Henrico Schools to post COVID-19 data weekly, not daily
Henrico Schools to post COVID-19 data weekly, not daily
Henrico Schools will update its COVID-19 dashboard on a weekly basis starting Sept. 27
Henrico Schools to post COVID-19 data weekly, not daily