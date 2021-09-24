VCU to unveil panels detailing human remains found in abandoned well

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will be unveiling four panels dedicated to human remains being found in an abandoned well on MCV’s campus.

The remains were uncovered during construction 27 years ago. The remains, which were brought back to campus in 2019, are believed to be of African descent and discarded by medical staff in the 1800′s.

A discussion on the remains will take place at the Kontos Auditorium at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

