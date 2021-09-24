Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VCU to unveil panels detailing human remains found in abandoned well

The remains were uncovered during construction 27 years ago.
The remains were uncovered during construction 27 years ago.(VCU Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will be unveiling four panels dedicated to human remains being found in an abandoned well on MCV’s campus.

The remains were uncovered during construction 27 years ago. The remains, which were brought back to campus in 2019, are believed to be of African descent and discarded by medical staff in the 1800′s.

A discussion on the remains will take place at the Kontos Auditorium at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree
Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
A handgun (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Court throws out ruling on handgun sales to people under 21

Latest News

There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School - clipped version
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Nicole Overton will be acting as Interim Superintendent at Fishburne Military School in...
Woman brings new perspective to Fishburne Military School as Interim Superintendent