Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

School employee suspended for wearing blackface to protest district’s vaccine policies

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERG, Ore. (Gray News) - An Oregon school employee was placed on administrative leave for wearing blackface during a protest against the school district’s COVID-19 policies.

A Newberg Public Schools District employee, who did not give her name, said she showed up to school on Sept. 17 with a darkened face to protest the district’s policy that unvaccinated staff must social distance.

She likened the policy to segregation and said she wanted to channel Rosa Parks and the Civil Rights era.

The employee said she doesn’t understand why her actions are causing offense and accusations of racism.

“On Friday, September 17, I showed up to school, and I put on some dark makeup on the parts that were showing my skin, including my hands,” she said. “And I came in hopes to represent Rosa Parks, who I admire for standing up during her time when segregation was taking place. I felt like I and others who are unvaccinated, we’re starting to experience segregation.”

The district held a community meeting after the incident and the Newberg Public Schools released a statement Monday.

In the statement, they condemned the employee’s action, acknowledging the use of blackface to demean Black people in the U.S. and “the trauma it evokes regardless of intention.”

Superintendent Dr. Joe Morelock said he’s “horrified, angry and ashamed” about what happened.

“This goes against everything I and the vast majority of NSD staff believe, and is unfathomably offensive,” he said in a statement.

Blackface was originally used in 19th-century minstrel shows by white actors in negative and mocking depictions of Black people.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree
Two 17-year-old students were shot at a Virginia high school, one in the face and another in...
Court documents: Video shows fight, school shooting
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots for those now eligible
Students lined the streets to welcome their bus driver home.
Students welcome bus driver home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for 266 days
A body found floating near a bridge near LaSalle and Peru on Sept. 4 has been identified as...
Body found in Illinois River ID’d as missing college student
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media...
Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her