RPD spokesperson: Eight people arrested in hazing death of VCU student

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a spokesperson with the Richmond Police Department, eight people have been arrested in the hazing death of VCU student Adam Oakes.

The names of those facing charges have not been named.

Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street early Saturday, February 27. His family believes Oakes was hazed during a party on Friday night after he accepted a bid to join Delta Chi.

This is a developing story.

