Positivity rate remains at 9.7% | Over 2,800 new COVID cases reported in Virginia

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 2,800 new cases reported Friday. The testing percent positivity rate, however, remained the same.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 849,865 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Sept. 24, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 2,886 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,511 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 2,106 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate remains at 9.7%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,482 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 84,474 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,156,630 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 36,397 cases, 1,120 hospitalizations, 489 deaths
  • Henrico: 32,106 cases, 1,221 hospitalizations, 677 deaths
  • Richmond: 22,267 cases, 903 hospitalizations, 302 deaths
  • Hanover: 10,658 cases, 354 hospitalizations, 185 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,904 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 97 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,818 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

