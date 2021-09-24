Police searching for ‘suspicious activity’ at Monroe Building in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for suspicious activity in the Monroe Building.

Earlier, employees at the Madison Building were encouraged to shelter in place after an ‘armed party call’ that law enforcement is attempting to verify, according to Capitol Police. There is no active shooter, Capitol Police say.

CAPITOL SQUARE ALERT: Madison Building employees are urged to shelter in place. Update to follow. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) September 24, 2021

As of 11:33 a.m., police checked the Madison Building following the report of a suspicious individual. No suspicious activity was found.

CAPITOL SQUARE ALERT: Police have checked the Madison Building following a report of a possible suspicious individual. No suspicious activity has been found. Police are also checking the Monroe Building. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) September 24, 2021

Police are currently checking the Monroe Building.

Employees are urged to continue sheltering in place. If you are not at either location, stay clear of the area, Capitol Police say.

CAPITOL SQUARE ALERT: Police are continuing to check the Monroe Building following a report of a possible suspicious individual. Continue to shelter in place. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) September 24, 2021

This is a developing story.

