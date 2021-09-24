Police searching for ‘suspicious activity’ at Monroe Building in Richmond
Employees are urged to shelter in place
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for suspicious activity in the Monroe Building.
Earlier, employees at the Madison Building were encouraged to shelter in place after an ‘armed party call’ that law enforcement is attempting to verify, according to Capitol Police. There is no active shooter, Capitol Police say.
As of 11:33 a.m., police checked the Madison Building following the report of a suspicious individual. No suspicious activity was found.
Police are currently checking the Monroe Building.
Employees are urged to continue sheltering in place. If you are not at either location, stay clear of the area, Capitol Police say.
This is a developing story.
