Police say community support, tips led to arrests in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man and woman in connection to a shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

Hopewell Police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Davisville Ct.

While canvassing the area, a call came in saying a man was brought to John Randolph Medical Center with two gunshot wounds to the lower back and upper leg. He was later transferred to Chippenham Hospital for his injuries, but his current condition is unknown.

Police say community support and tips led to the arrests of Anthony Williams, of Newport News, and Tasha Jackson, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina in connection to the shooting.

“The partnership and trust that has developed between our community and our police officers played a pivotal role in identifying these dangerous individuals and bringing some peace to our neighborhoods,” said Hopewell Police Captain Donald Reid.

Anyone with any other important information regarding the shooting should call Hopewell Police.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.