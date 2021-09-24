Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eleven people have been charged in connection to the hazing death of VCU student Adam Oakes.

According to the Richmond Police Department, eight of those people have been arrested but all 11 face charges in the death. The three others indicted have not yet been arrested, but police expect them to turn themselves in within the coming days.

The following have been arrested:

Benjamin J. Corado (male, 19) - Charges : Unlawful Hazing of Student, Purchase, giving alcohol to a minor

Quinn A. Kuby (male, 22) - Charges: Unlawful Hazing of Student, Purchase, giving alcohol to a minor

Riley K. McDaniel (male, 21) - Charge: Unlawful Hazing of Student

Alessandro Medina-Villanueva (male, 21) - Charge: Unlawful Hazing of Student

Jason B. Mulgrew (male, 21) - Charge: Unlawful Hazing of Student

Christian G. Rohrbach (male, 22) - Charge: Unlawful Hazing of Student

Colin G. Tran (male, 20) - Charges: Unlawful Hazing of Student, Purchase, giving alcohol to a minor

Enayat W. Sheikhzad (male, 22) - Charge: Unlawful Hazing of Student Photo not available



Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street early Saturday, Feb. 27. His family believes Oakes was hazed during a party on Friday night after he accepted a bid to join Delta Chi.

Adam Oakes (N/A)

On May 25, the medical examiner ruled the cause of death ethanol toxicity.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to NBC12.com for more updates.

