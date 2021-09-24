Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police said multiple students got into a fight at Meadowbrook High School Thursday afternoon.

Police, fire, and EMS responded to the scene.

Police said the large presence was necessary due to rumors of weapons being used in the fight.

Ciera Swift said she lives across the street from the school and is the parent of a sophomore there. She said she could hear students saying knives were pulled during the fight.

“One of the students was like ‘It was chaos,’ then one of them said under his breath that ‘It was a stabbing,’” said Swift.

“The way I see it is if you’ve got the kids locked down in the classrooms, obviously there’s a weapon involved,” said Swift’s cousin, Sarah Joyner.

In a video circulating around social media, school resource officers could be seen getting hit as students attacked one another in the hallway.

Multiple students said when the fight happened, everyone went into lockdown and was told to barricade in their classrooms.

Police confirmed there were no weapons used in the fight.

Despite multiple reports from parents and students seeing several students in handcuffs and one student being wheeled out on a stretcher into an ambulance, police said no one was injured, arrested or charged, and the investigation is ongoing.

Chesterfield County Public Schools released the following statement:

“I want to share with you that we are working with Chesterfield Police to investigate the circumstances that led to an altercation among students to which staff and police responded. The school went on lockdown while additional Chesterfield Police came to the school to assist. I sincerely appreciate that the great majority of our students were not involved, but we are very concerned about those students who engaged in the altercation. Not only did this disrupt the instructional setting and dismissal, but there are serious consequences for those who may have been involved. As you talk with your child, please let school administration and Chesterfield Police know of any additional information that may be important. Thank you for your continued partnership to keep our school a safe and supportive learning environment.”

“It’s scary nowadays. I lived across the street for about six years; I’ve never seen anything like this before. I’ve never seen this many cops out here,” said Swift.

“It’s just crazy and hectic. Who wants to send their children to school when these things are happening?” said Joyner. “It’s almost like you have to keep your children under lock and key because of what the world is coming to.”

