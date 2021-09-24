Police: 11 indicted, 8 of them arrested in hazing death of VCU student

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eleven people have been charged in connection to the hazing death of VCU student Adam Oakes.

According to the Richmond Police Department, eight of those people have been arrested but all 11 face charges in the death. The three others indicted have not yet been arrested.

The names of those facing charges have not been identified.

Oakes was found dead in an off-campus house on West Clay Street early Saturday, February 27. His family believes Oakes was hazed during a party on Friday night after he accepted a bid to join Delta Chi.

