News to Know for Sept. 24: State Fair of Virginia arrives; CDC signs off on booster shots; Sunny, beautiful day

Sunny Day Ahead

Autumn is here! Expect dry and comfortable conditions through the weekend with rain chances staying low into next week.

Today will be sunny and beautiful. Highs in the mid 70s.

Booster Shots For Older Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday.

The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.

The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

Early Voting Locations

Following a public grilling, Richmond’s Voter Registrar will now open two satellite early voting locations.

One at Hickory Hill Community Center, the other inside Richmond City Hall. Hickory Hill Community Center serves the city’s southside and city hall is downtown.

Currently, the only early voting option is the Richmond Voter Registrar’s Office on Laburnum Avenue.

Once open next week, those two early voting locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend voting options will be offered in October.

Mass Shooting At Kroger

One person died and 12 others were injured Thursday in a mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store in a Memphis suburb, according to police.

WMC reported Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspected shooter also is dead, apparently from a self-inflicted wound.

Names of the suspect and victims have not been publicly released.

Nine victims are at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, four of which are in critical condition.

Arrest Warrant For Brian Laundrie

The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, was charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him Thursday in Florida swampland.

A federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming alleges Brian Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, intensifies.

It does not say who the card belonged to.

FBI spokeswoman Courtney Bernal declined to reveal the nature of the charges made to the debit card.

Loudoun County Judge Faces Backlash

A northern Virginia judge has rejected motions asking him to reconsider a 10-day jail sentence for contempt of court he imposed on a woman he believed was intoxicated when she testified at trial.

Katie Orndoff received the sentence from Loudoun County Judge James Fisher earlier this month.

She had been testifying in a domestic assault trial against her boyfriend, who was accused of punching her.

The judge stopped the trial when he believed Orndoff was acting erratically and questioned her about drug use. He sent her to jail for contempt of court after she admitted to smoking marijuana.

The State Fair Of Virginia Has Arrived! 🎡

The fair will return with fan favorites such as midway rides, racing pigs, live music, chainsaw artist Ben Risney and two nights of rodeo. Artist, culinary and horticulture contests will also take place at the fair.

Safety guidelines will be put in place for guests to follow.

The state fair will run from September 24 through October 3 at The Meadow Event Park.

For ticket information and other details, click here.

Panel For Human Remains Found

Virginia Commonwealth University will be unveiling four panels dedicated to human remains being found in an abandoned well on MCV’s campus.

The remains were uncovered during construction 27 years ago. The remains, which were brought back to campus in 2019, are believed to be of African descent and discarded by medical staff in the 1800′s.

A discussion on the remains will take place at the Kontos Auditorium at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Final Thought

If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough - Oprah Winfrey

