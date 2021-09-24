Led by Roanoke, Virginia cities and counties begin taxing plastic bags

Less than a year after a 2020 Virginia law allowed local governments to impose a five-cent tax on certain disposable plastic bags, cities and counties are opting in to cut down on plastic waste.

“We’ve had a longstanding commitment to getting rid of the bags,” said Nell Boyle, the sustainability outreach coordinator for the city of Roanoke, which this May became the first Virginia locality to adopt the bag tax. “Beyond the litter and the unsightliness of it, the damage to our storm system and storm drains was probably the main driver.”

Several Virginia cities and counties had sought the power to tax plastic bags for years. But because Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, where local governments have only those powers explicitly granted them by the state legislature, interested localities were stymied until 2020, when newly ascendant Democrats pushed through twin bills in the General Assembly.

“One of the things that we have asked for over the years is the authority and the tools to better regulate and deal with plastic pollution, including plastic bags,” said Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw. “So we were really pleased in 2020 when we were granted that authority.”

Four localities have adopted the tax and three more are weighing passing one. The 2020 law set out a specific set of conditions under which cities and counties can impose the five-cent tax. (While many environmental activists say the payment should more correctly be labeled a “fee,” state code explicitly defines it as a tax.) Only disposable plastic bags from grocery, convenience and drug stores can be taxed; those used for perishable foods like ice cream, meat and produce are exempt, as are those specifically designed for multiple reuses.

Other provisions specify that county and city revenues from the tax must be used for environmental cleanup, waste reduction education or the provision of reusable bags to certain recipients of federal aid. Until Jan 1, 2023, affected retailers will be allowed to retain two cents of each payment, with the collection decreasing to one cent thereafter.

