Hot Wheels exhibit opens this weekend at Science Museum of Virginia
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new Hot Wheels exhibit is coming to the Science of Museum of Virginia this weekend.
The exhibit shows the scientific process for designing super-fast cars.
Using Hot Wheels toys, guests can work together to build and test the fastest and safest speed machines on the planet. There is also a pit stop challenge where you race against the clock to change tires and refuel the car.
