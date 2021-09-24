Hot Wheels exhibit opens this weekend at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new Hot Wheels exhibit is coming to the Science of Museum of Virginia this weekend.

The exhibit shows the scientific process for designing super-fast cars.

Using Hot Wheels toys, guests can work together to build and test the fastest and safest speed machines on the planet. There is also a pit stop challenge where you race against the clock to change tires and refuel the car.

