Hot Wheels exhibit opens this weekend at Science Museum of Virginia

Using Hot Wheels toys, guests can work together to build and test the fastest and safest speed machines on the planet.
Using Hot Wheels toys, guests can work together to build and test the fastest and safest speed machines on the planet.(The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new Hot Wheels exhibit is coming to the Science of Museum of Virginia this weekend.

The exhibit shows the scientific process for designing super-fast cars.

Using Hot Wheels toys, guests can work together to build and test the fastest and safest speed machines on the planet. There is also a pit stop challenge where you race against the clock to change tires and refuel the car.

