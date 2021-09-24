Henrico 4-H offering STEM program kits for grades 2-5
Sep. 24, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico 4-H is offering Super Science STEM kits to provide second- through fifth-graders with fun, at-home educational activities.
Kits cost $20 and will include activities from all STEM subjects such as:
- Can-Can Robot
- Robotic Hand
- Fruit Batteries
- Wind Energy
- Science Bug
- Wind Vane
The kits can be ordered online here and will be available for pick up from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 at the Extension Office on the second floor of the Henrico County Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.
For more information, call Henrico 4-H at (804) 501-5160.
