Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico 4-H offering STEM program kits for grades 2-5

Henrico 4-H is offering Super Science STEM kits to provide second- through fifth-graders with...
Henrico 4-H is offering Super Science STEM kits to provide second- through fifth-graders with fun, at-home educational activities.(KEVN)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico 4-H is offering Super Science STEM kits to provide second- through fifth-graders with fun, at-home educational activities.

Kits cost $20 and will include activities from all STEM subjects such as:

  • Can-Can Robot
  • Robotic Hand
  • Fruit Batteries
  • Wind Energy
  • Science Bug
  • Wind Vane

The kits can be ordered online here and will be available for pick up from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 at the Extension Office on the second floor of the Henrico County Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

For more information, call Henrico 4-H at (804) 501-5160.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree
Two 17-year-old students were shot at a Virginia high school, one in the face and another in...
Court documents: Video shows fight, school shooting
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

The remains were uncovered during construction 27 years ago.
VCU to unveil panels detailing human remains found in abandoned well
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School - clipped version
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School