Henrico 4-H offering STEM program kits for grades 2-5

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico 4-H is offering Super Science STEM kits to provide second- through fifth-graders with fun, at-home educational activities.

Kits cost $20 and will include activities from all STEM subjects such as:

Can-Can Robot

Robotic Hand

Fruit Batteries

Wind Energy

Science Bug

Wind Vane

The kits can be ordered online here and will be available for pick up from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 at the Extension Office on the second floor of the Henrico County Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

For more information, call Henrico 4-H at (804) 501-5160.

