Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

GRTC recruiting operators as service deals with staffing shortage

GRTC said ridership on local routes is back up to pre-pandemic levels, but it’s short about 30...
GRTC said ridership on local routes is back up to pre-pandemic levels, but it’s short about 30 operators and a dozen mechanics. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is responding to concerns about cutting some services amid a staffing shortage.

Mayor Stoney raised concerns in a letter to GRTC board members about plans to cut 20% of service by the end of this year. That could include ending all transit services at 11 p.m. and significant frequency reductions across the system.

Stoney says the proposed cuts are ‘inexplicable’ since the GRTC is getting regional and federal funding due to the pandemic.

GRTC said ridership on local routes is back up to pre-pandemic levels, but it’s short about 30 operators and a dozen mechanics. The bus service says it is actively recruiting employees and trying to plan for what the service could be like by the end of the year.

But it’s stressing no decision has been made yet.

“We are preparing several scenarios right now, for the whats-ifs,” said Carrie Rose Pace, GRTC. “What if we do have more people retiring or what if we are not able to with the delta variant.”

GRTCsays current employees are getting a pay raise starting in October. And new operators can get up to a $5,000 hiring bonus during their first year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
The Monroe Building in Richmond.
Police resolve ‘suspicious activity’ situation at Madison, Monroe Buildings
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree
Two 17-year-old students were shot at a Virginia high school, one in the face and another in...
Court documents: Video shows fight, school shooting

Latest News

Anthony Williams, of Newport News, and Tasha Jackson, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina were...
Police say community support, tips led to arrests in Hopewell shooting
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Photo shows officer shielding student during fight at Chesterfield high school
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school...
‘We’re delivering children, we’re not Amazon’: Henrico school bus drivers address school leaders over concerns
Trash dumped on church property
Trash dumped on church property