Friday Forecast: Pleasant Autumn weather takes hold
Dry and seasonable through the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Autumn is here! Expect dry and comfortable conditions through the weekend with rain chances staying low into next week.
Friday: Sunny and beautiful. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the evening or at night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.