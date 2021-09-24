Friday Forecast: Pleasant Autumn weather takes hold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Autumn is here! Expect dry and comfortable conditions through the weekend with rain chances staying low into next week.

Friday: Sunny and beautiful. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the evening or at night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

