Companies to decorate pumpkins in contest benefiting Children’s Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Companies in central Virginia will be decorating pumpkins to help kids celebrate Halloween at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The event is part of the 11th annual ‘Pumpkins for Kids’ contest.

The top 10 pumpkins will go display at the children’s hospital. The top 5 pumpkins will win prizes.

Proceeds will go to the Children’s Hospital.

Drop-off dates are Oct. 4-15 and judging will be held on Oct. 29. Judging will take place at the Independence Golf Course located at 600 Founders Bridge Boulevard in Midlothian.

For more information, contact Rachel Massengill at 804-564-5444.

