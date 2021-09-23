Virginia DMV having problems with processing transactions due to network outage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says offices and the website are having difficulties experiencing problems processing transactions due to network outages affecting multiple state agencies.

The DMV says there is no estimated time for restoration at the moment.

#VirginiaDMV offices and website are currently experiencing problems processing transactions as a result of a Commonwealth of Virginia network outage affecting multiple state agencies. There is no ETA for restoration at this time. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/D0ylJ5zwuE — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) September 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.