Virginia DMV having problems with processing transactions due to network outage

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says offices and the website are having difficulties...
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says offices and the website are having difficulties experiencing problems processing transactions due to network outages affecting multiple state agencies.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says offices and the website are having difficulties experiencing problems processing transactions due to network outages affecting multiple state agencies.

The DMV says there is no estimated time for restoration at the moment.

