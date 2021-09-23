Virginia adds eight historic sites into Virginia Landmark Register
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state of Virginia has added eight historic sites into the Virginia Landmark Register (VLR).
The following landmarks are now in the VLR:
- Vint Hill Farms Station (VHFS) Historic District
- Fairfield-Sandston Historic District
- Mead’s Tavern
- Gish Mill
- Troop 111 Boy Scout Cabin
- St. James Baptist Church and Cemetery
- Chinn House
- Royster C. Parr House
The Department of Historic Resources will send documents to the newly listed locations to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
For more information, click here.
