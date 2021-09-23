Virginia adds eight historic sites into Virginia Landmark Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state of Virginia has added eight historic sites into the Virginia Landmark Register (VLR).

The following landmarks are now in the VLR:

Vint Hill Farms Station (VHFS) Historic District

Fairfield-Sandston Historic District

Mead’s Tavern

Gish Mill

Troop 111 Boy Scout Cabin

St. James Baptist Church and Cemetery

Chinn House

Royster C. Parr House

The Department of Historic Resources will send documents to the newly listed locations to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

