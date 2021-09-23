Thursday Forecast: Season-Changing cold front brings early morning rain, then clearing skies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain likely this morning, then clearing skies around midday leading to a gorgeous afternoon.

Thursday: Early morning rain likely with lingering showers possible in RVA through 10am. Skies clear along I-95 corridor between 10am and noon. Clouds could hang along the Chesapeake bay through most of the afternoon. Humidity plummets after sunrise, giving a comfortable first full day of fall. High in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Friday: Sunny and beautiful. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

