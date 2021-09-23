Healthcare Pros
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Six people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield, police say.

The crash happened at Old Hundred Road at Watermill Parkway.

Six people have been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers in that area should expect to use alternate routes during their commute.

