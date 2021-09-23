Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RPS offers limited spots for elementary students in virtual academy

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an RPS update sent out to parents on Wednesday night, Superintendent Jason Kamras said the district will begin offering seats to a limited number of students in grades pre-K through the fifth grade.

A spokesperson for RPS says 900 families are currently on the waitlist. As a result of families deciding to switch from virtual back to in-person, the spokesperson said around 35 students were removed from the waitlist. At the moment, RPS says they are waiting for final acceptances from these families.

In his update, Kamras says this selection process will be done at random.

“In essence, the computer generates a random number for each person on the waitlist, then we order the numbers one going down, and we take the first however many slots we have,” he said.

By Oct. 1, Kamras says all families will be notified by email of their status.

If parents don’t get an online spot, Kamras encourages parents to send their children back to the classroom for in-person learning.

“We now have data that shows of all the positive cases that we have identified since the start of the school year, 98 percent of them were because of infections that happened outside of school,” he said. “School is really safe. In fact, I would say being inside an RPS school is the safest place to be right now.”

Gary Llama’s child is part of this waitlist.

If his child is not selected for the virtual academy, he will consider other options.

“If we don’t, we’ll probably send our kid to a private virtual thing,” he said.

In his online update, Kamras also reminded parents that there are no more virtual seats for middle and high school students.

An RPS spokesperson expects the final wave of additional spots to come next week.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex
Light bar on police car
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student
A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.
News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!

Latest News

Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Missing 15-year-old Henrico girl found safe
RPS offers limited spots for elementary students in virtual academy
RPS offers limited spots for elementary students in virtual academy
Henrico Schools to post COVID-19 data weekly, not daily
Henrico Schools to post COVID-19 data weekly, not daily
Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations
Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations
Henrico Schools will update its COVID-19 dashboard on a weekly basis starting Sept. 27
Henrico Schools to post COVID-19 data weekly, not daily