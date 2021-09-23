RPS offers limited spots for elementary students in virtual academy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an RPS update sent out to parents on Wednesday night, Superintendent Jason Kamras said the district will begin offering seats to a limited number of students in grades pre-K through the fifth grade.

A spokesperson for RPS says 900 families are currently on the waitlist. As a result of families deciding to switch from virtual back to in-person, the spokesperson said around 35 students were removed from the waitlist. At the moment, RPS says they are waiting for final acceptances from these families.

In his update, Kamras says this selection process will be done at random.

“In essence, the computer generates a random number for each person on the waitlist, then we order the numbers one going down, and we take the first however many slots we have,” he said.

By Oct. 1, Kamras says all families will be notified by email of their status.

If parents don’t get an online spot, Kamras encourages parents to send their children back to the classroom for in-person learning.

“We now have data that shows of all the positive cases that we have identified since the start of the school year, 98 percent of them were because of infections that happened outside of school,” he said. “School is really safe. In fact, I would say being inside an RPS school is the safest place to be right now.”

Gary Llama’s child is part of this waitlist.

If his child is not selected for the virtual academy, he will consider other options.

“If we don’t, we’ll probably send our kid to a private virtual thing,” he said.

In his online update, Kamras also reminded parents that there are no more virtual seats for middle and high school students.

An RPS spokesperson expects the final wave of additional spots to come next week.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.