Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority extends lease enforcement moratorium

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has implemented a self-imposed lease enforcement moratorium through the end of the year.

The moratorium applies to all RRHA communities.

“The decision to extend lease enforcement provides a final and additional opportunity for RRHA residents who are still behind to catch up, and also comes as a result of discussions with RRHA’s Board of Commissioners and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development on the impact of not collecting rent through the end of the 2021 calendar year,” a release said.

RRHA said that during this time, families should still pay rent, so they are set up for success when the year ends.

The moratorium only applies to non-payment of rent. RRHA will still enforce the lease due to criminal activity.

“RRHA residents who are experiencing a financial hardship, either directly or indirectly due to COVID-19 such as loss of income, financial hardship, loss of employment, childcare challenges, and other specific COVID related situations are encouraged to contact their property management offices for assistance and resources,” RRHA said.

