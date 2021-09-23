Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority extends lease enforcement moratorium

The moratorium applies to all RRHA communities.
The moratorium applies to all RRHA communities.(wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has implemented a self-imposed lease enforcement moratorium through the end of the year.

The moratorium applies to all RRHA communities.

“The decision to extend lease enforcement provides a final and additional opportunity for RRHA residents who are still behind to catch up, and also comes as a result of discussions with RRHA’s Board of Commissioners and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development on the impact of not collecting rent through the end of the 2021 calendar year,” a release said.

RRHA said that during this time, families should still pay rent, so they are set up for success when the year ends.

The moratorium only applies to non-payment of rent. RRHA will still enforce the lease due to criminal activity.

“RRHA residents who are experiencing a financial hardship, either directly or indirectly due to COVID-19 such as loss of income, financial hardship, loss of employment, childcare challenges, and other specific COVID related situations are encouraged to contact their property management offices for assistance and resources,” RRHA said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex
Light bar on police car
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student
A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.
News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Justice says two Virginia companies have agreed to pay more than $1...
Virginia companies settle false claims, kickback allegations
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory issued for Prince George County
A Virginia city is banning firearms from public spaces.
Petersburg council passes firearm ban for public spaces
A northern Virginia judge has rejected motions asking him to reconsider a 10-day jail sentence...
Judge faces backlash after contempt finding against witness