Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Electoral Board has voted 2-1 to open Hickory Hill and City Hall as early voting locations.
The registrar’s office says the locations can be open by Sept. 28.
The locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.