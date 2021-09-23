Healthcare Pros
Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations

The locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Electoral Board has voted 2-1 to open Hickory Hill and City Hall as early voting locations.

The registrar’s office says the locations can be open by Sept. 28.

The locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

