Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Electoral Board has voted 2-1 to open Hickory Hill and City Hall as early voting locations.

The registrar’s office says the locations can be open by Sept. 28.

The locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BREAKING: Richmond Electoral Board voted 2-1 to open Hickory Hill and City Hall as early voting locations with 8 am to 5 pm hours. Registrar says it can be open by Tuesday September 28. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/JsAJM6Tabz — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) September 23, 2021

