Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Possible COVID exposure postpones Highland Spring, Henrico High football game

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The varsity football game between Henrico High and Highland Springs High School has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, the school system says Henrico High was informed late Thursday that team members may have been exposed to COVID in an earlier game.

The game was set for six p.m. Thursday.

Efforts are underway to schedule a makeup date.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex
Light bar on police car
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student
A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.
News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!

Latest News

Enter for a chance to win Hardee’s® gift cards & a TV!
Hardee’s Super-Fan Contest: Enter for a chance to win gift cards & a TV!
Nascar race in Richmond honors 20th anniversary of 9/11
Nascar race in Richmond honors 20th anniversary of 9/11
Two races into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Gibbs stable asserting itself 2 races into Cup playoffs
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game