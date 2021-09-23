Possible COVID exposure postpones Highland Spring, Henrico High football game

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The varsity football game between Henrico High and Highland Springs High School has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, the school system says Henrico High was informed late Thursday that team members may have been exposed to COVID in an earlier game.

The game was set for six p.m. Thursday.

Efforts are underway to schedule a makeup date.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.