Positivity rate slightly decreases to 9.7% | Over 3,700 new COVID cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 3,700 new cases reported Thursday. The testing percent positivity rate, however, remained the same.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 846,979 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Sept. 23, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 3,767 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,463 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 2,168 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate has decreased slightly to 9.7%.

There are a total of 4,460 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 84,344 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,124,966 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 36,276 cases, 1,118 hospitalizations, 488 deaths

Henrico: 32,034 cases, 1,218 hospitalizations, 676 deaths

Richmond: 22,182 cases, 902 hospitalizations, 302 deaths

Hanover: 10,632 cases, 353 hospitalizations, 185 deaths

Petersburg: 4,877 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 97 deaths

Goochland: 1,815 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

