Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Positivity rate slightly decreases to 9.7% | Over 3,700 new COVID cases reported in Virginia

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 3,700 new cases reported Thursday. The testing percent positivity rate, however, remained the same.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 846,979 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Sept. 23, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 3,767 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,463 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 2,168 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate has decreased slightly to 9.7%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,460 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 84,344 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,124,966 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 36,276 cases, 1,118 hospitalizations, 488 deaths
  • Henrico: 32,034 cases, 1,218 hospitalizations, 676 deaths
  • Richmond: 22,182 cases, 902 hospitalizations, 302 deaths
  • Hanover: 10,632 cases, 353 hospitalizations, 185 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,877 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 97 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,815 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex
Light bar on police car
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student
A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.
News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
The distinction brings with it a $2.2 million grant award over five years funded by the...
Virginia receives top spinal cord injury health care designation
FILE
Doctors at UVA Health are predicting intense flu season