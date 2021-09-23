Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out Meadowbrook HS

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said multiple students got into a fight at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.

Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene.

One student told NBC12′s AJ Nwoko that when the fight happened, everyone went into lockdown and was told to stay in their classrooms.

Police said no one was injured.

At this point, police said no one has been charged or arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.

Chesterfield County Public Schools released the following statement:

“I want to share with you that we are working with Chesterfield Police to investigate the circumstances that led to an altercation among students to which staff and police responded. The school went on lockdown while additional Chesterfield Police came to the school to assist. I sincerely appreciate that the great majority of our students were not involved, but we are very concerned about those students who engaged in the altercation. Not only did this disrupt the instructional setting and dismissal, but there are serious consequences for those who may have been involved. As you talk with your child, please let school administration and Chesterfield Police know of any additional information that may be important. Thank you for your continued partnership to keep our school a safe and supportive learning environment.”

This is a developing story. NBC12 is working to learn more.

