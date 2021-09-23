Petersburg man wins $200,000 with 40 tickets in same drawing

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man won $200,000 with 40 tickets with the same four numbers in the June 8 Pick 4 night drawing.

Michael Raines bought all 40 plays at Little Food Market, located at 908 Halifax Street. Raines, who works as a dump truck operator, said he played the number, ‘1220′ to commemorate the day his mother passed away.

“It’s like she was looking out for me,” Raines said.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $5,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.