Petersburg man wins $200,000 with 40 tickets in same drawing

Michael Raines, who works as a dump truck operator, said he played the number, ‘1220′ to...
Michael Raines, who works as a dump truck operator, said he played the number, ‘1220′ to commemorate the day his mother passed away.(Va. Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man won $200,000 with 40 tickets with the same four numbers in the June 8 Pick 4 night drawing.

Michael Raines bought all 40 plays at Little Food Market, located at 908 Halifax Street. Raines, who works as a dump truck operator, said he played the number, ‘1220′ to commemorate the day his mother passed away.

“It’s like she was looking out for me,” Raines said.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $5,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.

