Organization helps people prevent foreclosures, achieve homeownership

By Jasmine Turner
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Home of Virginia is helping people prevent foreclosures, along with helping people achieve the milestone of homeownership.

During the pandemic, many of Home of Virginia’s clients have been facing a lack of employment or inconsistent work hours, leading to financial challenges.

Many people are on mortgage forbearance, but that will be ending soon, especially for people who have been on it since March 2020.

Shari Williams, a foreclosure prevention specialist, is working to keep clients in their homes.

“What I hope to accomplish is to at least help get them further assistance - for my homeowners to be able to retain their properties. I want them to make sure they are checking in with the lenders, but also give them a call so we can discuss what their options may be,” Williams said.

Homeowners with government-backed loans like an FHA or Fannie Mae have until Sept. 30 to start the forbearance process if they need to. Home of Virginia says it can help guide in that.

