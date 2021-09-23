Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Officials free man accused of hiring hitman to kill wife

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have dropped all charges against a man charged with hiring a hitman to kill his ex-wife after the accused hitman refused to cooperate with the investigation into the 2004 double slayings that also left the woman’s 7-year-old son dead.

Christopher Schmidt had been held in jail on murder charges for the last three years.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Schmidt was released Tuesday after prosecutors asked for the charges to be withdrawn.

The case against Schmidt was thrown into disarray last week when a judge allowed accused hitman Richard Stoner to withdraw his guilty pleas.

Prosecutors said that without Stoner’s testimony, they don’t have enough evidence to convict Schmidt.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Virginian-Pilot.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Henrico police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Richmond police are investigating two shootings reported within two hours overnight.
Man dead following two overnight shootings in Richmond
Police are investigating a shooting at a Sheetz in Chesterfield County.
Police investigate shooting at Chesterfield Sheetz
Newport News Police said in a statement Monday afternoon that they are on the scene of a...
Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school; suspect in custody

Latest News

Home of Virginia is helping people prevent foreclosures, along with helping people achieve the...
Organization helps people prevent foreclosures, achieve homeownership
A handgun (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Court throws out ruling on handgun sales to people under 21
Leaders in one Virginia county have voted to withhold funding for school programs that would...
County could withhold funds over pronouns, teachings on race
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball