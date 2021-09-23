Officials free man accused of hiring hitman to kill wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have dropped all charges against a man charged with hiring a hitman to kill his ex-wife after the accused hitman refused to cooperate with the investigation into the 2004 double slayings that also left the woman’s 7-year-old son dead.

Christopher Schmidt had been held in jail on murder charges for the last three years.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Schmidt was released Tuesday after prosecutors asked for the charges to be withdrawn.

The case against Schmidt was thrown into disarray last week when a judge allowed accused hitman Richard Stoner to withdraw his guilty pleas.

Prosecutors said that without Stoner’s testimony, they don’t have enough evidence to convict Schmidt.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Virginian-Pilot.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.