NIH gives $2 million to VCU program focused on reducing youth violence

VCU Health
VCU Health
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A program at Virginia Commonwealth University has been awarded a $2.06 million grant after a nationwide surge in youth violence and deaths caused by firearms.

The VCU Health’s Bridging the Gap program provides support to youth and their families who have been impacted by firearm violence.

Nicholas Thomson, Ph.D., an assistant professor and principal investigator for the project, says the goal is to understand what helps prevent youth who have been injured from experiencing retaliatory gun violence.

The project will shift to addressing firearm safety and counseling for victims.

“This means we can provide intensive one-on-one care to youth, as well as providing families and youth with wrap-around resources in their community to help make changes that positively impact the youth’s environment to prevent gun violence,” Thomson said.

