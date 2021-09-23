News to Know for Sept. 23: FDA backs booster shots for some; Concerns over school threats; Rainy morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Rainy Morning

Early morning rain likely with lingering showers possible in RVA through 10am. Skies clear along I-95 corridor between 10am and noon.

Clouds could hang along the Chesapeake bay through most of the afternoon.

Humidity plummets after sunrise, giving a comfortable first full day of fall. High in the low to mid 70s.

Benjamin Harrison Bridge Reopens

The Benjamin Harrison Bridge has reopened after a small mechanical fire.

Crews say the mechanical fire sparked under the bridge.

Benjamin Harrison bridge (NBC12)

Both the north and southbound paths were closed for some time.

The cause of the mechanical fire remains under investigation.

‘Boom’ Shakes Virginia

Numerous reports came in all across the Harrisonburg, Virginia, area Friday morning of a “boom” and ground shaking.

NASA says this was a fireball exploding in the sky. Power outages were also reported in Hardy County.

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were no storms. This is why we think a meteor strike is possible. (whsv)

Initial reports came in as a possible explosion in Shenandoah County, but no explosion was found.

NASA is still investigating the event from September 17, according to their meteoroid Facebook page. They are looking for more reports and will continue to update.

Vaccine Booster Shots

The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of extra shots.

The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high risk for COVID-19.

The ruling represents a drastically scaled-back version of the Biden administration’s sweeping plan to give third doses to nearly all American adults to shore up their protection amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

School Threats

Henrico Police are investigating several social media threats made against schools in the metro region.

This comes just days after two teens were shot at a Newport News high school; a 15-year-old was arrested in connection to the crime.

Highland Springs High School (NBC12)

Henrico County Public Schools said it was made aware of a troubling social media post on Tuesday night, prompting an immediate investigation by the safety team and Henrico police.

Currently, investigators are working to determine the credibility of the threat.

Va. Supreme Court Rejects Redistricting Challenge

The Supreme Court of Virginia has rejected a legal challenge to a state law that changes how prison inmates are counted for purposes of redistricting.

The challenge came from individuals, including southwest Virginia state Sen. Travis Hackworth, who argued that inmates should be counted as residents of the prisons where they are housed.

The Supreme Court of Virginia. (Robert Zullo/ Virginia Mercury)

A state law enacted last year changed how prisoners are counted; they are now considered residents of their last address before incarceration.

The change reduces the population of rural areas like southwest Virginia as Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission is in the midst of drawing new boundary lines for General Assembly and congressional districts to reflect the results of the 2020 census.

Louisa Receive Grants For Fire & EMS

Louisa County has received three federal grants for improvements within the Fire and EMS Departments.

Most of the money will go to increasing the amount of staff, allowing the department to hire an additional 10 people.

(KCRG)

The new members will be cross-trained in both fire and EMS and will be placed into areas that currently have coverage issues. The grant will fund three years’ salary, benefits, training and equipment.

An additional SAFER grant will provide nearly $495K for volunteer fire/EMS marketing, training, equipment and entry-level physicals for all new members.

Louisa Parade

After a one-year pause, the annual Hometown Homecoming Parade has returned to Louisa County.

The parade is organized by leadership students at Louisa County High School. The event will feature floats, fire trucks, candy and more.

(wwny)

Several streets in Mineral will be closed starting at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The parade will start at the Mineral Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m.

Final Thought

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough - Mae West

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.