LIVE: 1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - One person died and 12 others were injured Thursday in a mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store in a Memphis suburb, according to police.

WMC reported Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspected shooter also is dead, apparently from a self-inflicted wound.

Names of the suspect and victims have not been publicly released.

Lane said the vehicle of the shooter is in the parking lot, and police are awaiting additional equipment to safely get into it to search. They first received a call about the shooting at 1:30 p.m. local time and the first officer responded four minutes later, he said.

Police worked aisle to aisle to clear the store and remove employees and customers. There is not believed to be an additional suspect, Lane said.

First responders sent victims to nearby hospitals right now, and Lane said the number of casualties could change as more information comes in.

Collierville Schools sent an alert to parents earlier in the day and had students sheltered in place until police secured the scene.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Collierville police but no other information was immediately released.

ATF agents are en route.

We’ve reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.

