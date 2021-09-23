Louisa County receives $2.3 million in federal grants

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County has received three federal grants for improvements within the Fire and EMS Departments.

Most of the money will go to increasing the amount of staff, allowing the department to hire an additional 10 people.

The new members will be cross-trained in both fire and EMS and will be placed into areas that currently have coverage issues. The grant will fund three years’ salary, benefits, training and equipment.

An additional SAFER grant will provide nearly $495K for volunteer fire/EMS marketing, training, equipment and entry-level physicals for all new members.

