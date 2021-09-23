Hit-and-run driver hits child getting off bus in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 8-year-old elementary school student getting off a school bus in Henry County was hit by the driver of a separate vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the driver of a white Toyota pickup then drove off, and this is considered a hit-and-run. The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is alert and talking, according to police.

Police say the pickup has damage to the headlights. Investigators are downloading video from the bus to help identify the Toyota.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

It happened in the 8000 block of VA-57. VDOT reports VA-57 has reopened after being closed several hours after the incident.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.