Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Hit-and-run driver hits child getting off bus in Henry County

Road closed after hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old in Henry County
Road closed after hit-and-run involving an 8-year-old in Henry County(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas and Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An 8-year-old elementary school student getting off a school bus in Henry County was hit by the driver of a separate vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the driver of a white Toyota pickup then drove off, and this is considered a hit-and-run. The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is alert and talking, according to police.

Police say the pickup has damage to the headlights. Investigators are downloading video from the bus to help identify the Toyota.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

It happened in the 8000 block of VA-57. VDOT reports VA-57 has reopened after being closed several hours after the incident.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out in Meadowbrook High School
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex

Latest News

Police issued 389 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses, including speeding,...
Police stopped over 350 vehicles during Midlothian Turnpike traffic enforcement operation
The Department of Public Works announced the intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook...
Intersection of West Marshall Street, Brook Road to be closed for mural painting
Local law enforcement distributed safety cards and spoke to residents of Gilpin Court educating...
Law enforcement canvas Gilpin Court, raising awareness for railroad safety
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Peterson at (804) 646-1511...
Police identify man hit, killed by vehicle on Saturday