Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Heritage Green set to host drive-in bingo

Heritage Green assisted living is hosting an upcoming drive-in bingo in October.
Heritage Green assisted living is hosting an upcoming drive-in bingo in October.(WTOK)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Heritage Green Assisted Living is hosting drive-in bingo in October.

Attendees can play a few rounds from the comfort of their cars and earn a chance to win prizes, including gift cards to local businesses.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. in the building’s parking lot at 7080 Brooks Farm Road.

Spaces are limited, and the cost to play is $5 per vehicle.

All proceeds will go to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation

To RSVP by Oct. 4, call 804-746-7370.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex
Light bar on police car
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student
A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.
News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!

Latest News

Baby alligator rescued by RACC.
Baby alligator rescued by Richmond Animal Care and Control
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run to host 4th annual fundraising breakfast virtually
Several streets in Mineral will be closed starting at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Annual Hometown Homecoming Parade returns to Louisa
The grant will fund three years’ salary, benefits, training and equipment.
Louisa County receives $2.3 million in federal grants