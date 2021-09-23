Heritage Green set to host drive-in bingo

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Heritage Green Assisted Living is hosting drive-in bingo in October.

Attendees can play a few rounds from the comfort of their cars and earn a chance to win prizes, including gift cards to local businesses.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. in the building’s parking lot at 7080 Brooks Farm Road.

Spaces are limited, and the cost to play is $5 per vehicle.

All proceeds will go to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation

To RSVP by Oct. 4, call 804-746-7370.

