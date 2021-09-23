Governor Northam announces new produce packing facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam said a new produce processing and packing facility will be coming to Brunswick County.

Old Dominion Organic Farms - a member of Southern Virginia Vegetable Packing - will operate the facility.

In partnership with Southern Virginia Vegetable Packing, LLC and the county’s Industrial Development Authority, the project is expected to support more than 22 farmers located in various counties during its first season and generate $24 million Virginia-grown vegetables - 80 percent would be certified organic.

“As the Commonwealth’s largest and oldest industry, agriculture is an integral part of Virginia’s economic wellbeing—especially in rural areas,” said Northam. “I commend the members of Southern Virginia Vegetable Packing and all of the public and private sector partners who have made this project a reality. They have set an example for how we can all work together to support Virginia agriculture and the communities that rely on this important industry.”

Delegate Roslyn Tyler says supporting local farmers and producers is important, and this facility will allow for new opportunities and growth for generations to come.

Over the next three years, 40 new jobs will be created.

