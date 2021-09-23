Girls on the Run to host 4th annual fundraising breakfast virtually
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond will be hosting its 4th annual virtual fundraising breakfast called, ‘Rise & ShineIN’ in October.
The annual breakfast raises funds to support Girls on the Run, which is a program designed to inspire young girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind.
Keynote speakers this year will be Ashley Williams, owner of BareSOUL Yoga & Wellness and Suzanne Burns, owner of Humble Haven Yoga. Williams and Burns will be offering a special evening of Yoga & Networking on Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Bryan Park.
Deluxe raffles will be given out, where participants can have a chance to win a 5-night stay in a vacation rental on Lake Anna or a group tasting experience from Total Wine & More. Guests can also purchase $25 Mystery Boxes at registration for a chance to get a surprise package of generously donated products or gift cards valued between $20-$100.
The event will take place on Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Advanced registration is required. Any amount of gifts can be made towards the Rise & ShineIN fundraiser here. For more information on how to get involved with Girls on the Run year-round, click here.
To register for the event, click here.
