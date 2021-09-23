Early dismissal issued for four schools in Prince George County due to no water

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Public Schools issues early dismissal for four of the district’s schools due to a county-wide water issue. All after-school activities, including athletics, have been canceled.

The following schools have early dismissal:

9:30 a.m. - Prince George High School & N.B. Clements Junior High School

10:30 a.m - Beazley Elementary School & Walton Elementary School

Prince George School Board’s office will also close.

The school district says if someone is not there to meet elementary students, the children will be returned to their school.

