Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations average $75,000

By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Contracting COVID-19 can cost you a lot.

Nonprofit group Fair Health released its new analysis of insurance claims and found the average bill for COVID patients in the hospital is about $75,000.

The number jumps tremendously if there are any complexities – use of ventilators or days in an intensive care unit. Those cases cost four times more, averaging more than $300,000.

The nonprofit found even if you are not admitted into the hospital, you could pay hundreds of dollars or more to cover things like lab work, radiology and cardiography procedures.

According to Fair Health, patients with insurance pay an average of about $1,000 for that sort of visit, while uninsured patients frequently pay more than $2,500.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex
Light bar on police car
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student
A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.
News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!
Officers are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Grace Cleaners and Laundromat.
RPD identifies man shot to death along Richmond Highway

Latest News

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Street signs with positive messages help lift town’s spirits
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC advisers to decide on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots