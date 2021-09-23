Healthcare Pros
Court documents: Video shows fight, school shooting

Two 17-year-old students were shot at a Virginia high school, one in the face and another in...
Two 17-year-old students were shot at a Virginia high school, one in the face and another in the leg. The suspected shooter is in custody.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va (AP) - Court records say surveillance footage from a Virginia high school shows a student opening fire in a hallway after a teacher broke up his fight with one of the shooting victims.

Citing court records, news outlets report the fight at Heritage High School in Newport News lasted only a few seconds, but the 15-year-old boy was captured on video firing multiple times at a 17-year-old boy.

The older boy and a 17-year-old girl were hit and both are expected to recover.

Police identified the suspected shooter in several ways, including papers in his dropped backpack and an ankle monitor visible on video.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and firearms offenses.

