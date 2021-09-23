Healthcare Pros
County could withhold funds over pronouns, teachings on race

Leaders in one Virginia county have voted to withhold funding for school programs that would...
Leaders in one Virginia county have voted to withhold funding for school programs that would teach critical race theory or ask that students identify their chosen pronouns.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD, Va. - Leaders in one Virginia county have voted to withhold funding for school programs that would teach critical race theory or ask that students identify their chosen pronouns.

News outlets report that the Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to denounce the teaching of the 1619 Project and critical race theory and condemned requiring students to choose their own pronouns.

They say they could withhold any money the school system spends on either.

Republican Supervisor Gary Snellings, the proposal’s author, and other board members say they want to ensure programs and policies align with community desires.

The acting schools superintendent has said the system isn’t teaching critical race theory and teachers aren’t told to ask students their preferred pronouns.

