Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Christiansburg woman sentenced on sex charges connected to toddler

The woman’s boyfriend was convicted of killing the little boy
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kayla Thomas, the biological mother of Steven Meek II, who died in January 2019 from brutal blunt force trauma, has been sentenced on charges unrelated to the toddler’s death.

In court September 23, 2021, Thomas received two life sentences in prison, plus ten years.

The two life sentences are for forcible sodomy and inanimate object sexual penetration. A five-year sentence was added for “possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography” and another five for ”production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography; presumption as to age.”

At trial, Thomas’s defense did not deny Thomas’s actions, but instead said the case was about why she did what she did.

The jury was shown photos and videos of the sexually explicit actions Thomas took with her son.

Thomas testified Hellman had made her feel like she had no choice but to commit the crimes, saying he often physically abused her if she didn’t do what he said.

Thomas was not charged with the murder of Meek. Thomas’s boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman, was convicted and sentenced in that case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out Meadowbrook HS
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex

Latest News

Nicole Overton will be acting as Interim Superintendent at Fishburne Military School in...
Woman brings new perspective to Fishburne Military School as Interim Superintendent
Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Missing 15-year-old Henrico girl found safe
RPS offers limited spots for elementary students in virtual academy
RPS offers limited spots for elementary students in virtual academy
Henrico Schools to post COVID-19 data weekly, not daily
Henrico Schools to post COVID-19 data weekly, not daily
Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations
Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations