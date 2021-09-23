Christiansburg woman sentenced on sex charges connected to toddler

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kayla Thomas, the biological mother of Steven Meek II, who died in January 2019 from brutal blunt force trauma, has been sentenced on charges unrelated to the toddler’s death.

In court September 23, 2021, Thomas received two life sentences in prison, plus ten years.

The two life sentences are for forcible sodomy and inanimate object sexual penetration. A five-year sentence was added for “possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography” and another five for ”production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography; presumption as to age.”

At trial, Thomas’s defense did not deny Thomas’s actions, but instead said the case was about why she did what she did.

The jury was shown photos and videos of the sexually explicit actions Thomas took with her son.

Thomas testified Hellman had made her feel like she had no choice but to commit the crimes, saying he often physically abused her if she didn’t do what he said.

Thomas was not charged with the murder of Meek. Thomas’s boyfriend, McKenzie Hellman, was convicted and sentenced in that case.

