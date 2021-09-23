Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield's Emergency Communications Center’s automated secure alarm protocol goes live

Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County(Chesterfield County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has adopted another technological enhancement for their Emergency Communications Center.

This system follows the launch of a new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system in May.

The Automated Secure Alarm Protocol - also known as ASAP - interfaced with CAD, automatically transmits information about an alarm activation as an active call, allowing for police, fire and EMS personnel to be dispatched to Chesterfield residences and businesses.

Tommy Tucker, Chesterfield’s Director of Emergency Communications, said they are excited to bring this advancement in service to the community.

“Increasing our ability to assist in saving lives and protecting property by decreasing the amount of time it takes to respond to and subsequently dispatch in-progress alarm calls,” Tucker said.

ASAP launched on Sept. 13 with 17 different private security providers.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Chesterfield crash
Six people injured in two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex
Light bar on police car
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student
A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.
News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!

Latest News

The locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations
There was a large police and EMS presence at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday afternoon.
Police: Fight among multiple students breaks out Meadowbrook HS
Vegetables
Governor Northam announces new produce packing facility
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.7 million people receive first dose | 71% of adult population fully vaccinated