Chesterfield's Emergency Communications Center’s automated secure alarm protocol goes live

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has adopted another technological enhancement for their Emergency Communications Center.

This system follows the launch of a new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system in May.

The Automated Secure Alarm Protocol - also known as ASAP - interfaced with CAD, automatically transmits information about an alarm activation as an active call, allowing for police, fire and EMS personnel to be dispatched to Chesterfield residences and businesses.

Tommy Tucker, Chesterfield’s Director of Emergency Communications, said they are excited to bring this advancement in service to the community.

“Increasing our ability to assist in saving lives and protecting property by decreasing the amount of time it takes to respond to and subsequently dispatch in-progress alarm calls,” Tucker said.

ASAP launched on Sept. 13 with 17 different private security providers.

