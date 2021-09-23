Brunswick County woman reported missing after crash found safe in Norfolk

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Brunswick County woman has been found safe after she was reported missing on Thursday. Deputies said she was found safe in Norfolk.

On Sept. 21, around 11 p.m., the family of Ahjalik Wyatt, 26, of Lawrenceville, filed a report with Brunswick police, saying they had not heard from Wyatt since earlier that day, which was unusual.

According to the investigation, Wyatt’s vehicle was involved in a minor motor vehicle crash near the 500 block of Duke Street in Norfolk. Wyatt was the driver and only person inside her vehicle. Her vehicle was later found abandoned near the crash location.

Anyone with information on Wyatt’s whereabouts should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

