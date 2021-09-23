Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Brunswick County woman reported missing after crash found safe in Norfolk

Ahjalik Wyatt
Ahjalik Wyatt(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Brunswick County woman has been found safe after she was reported missing on Thursday. Deputies said she was found safe in Norfolk.

On Sept. 21, around 11 p.m., the family of Ahjalik Wyatt, 26, of Lawrenceville, filed a report with Brunswick police, saying they had not heard from Wyatt since earlier that day, which was unusual.

According to the investigation, Wyatt’s vehicle was involved in a minor motor vehicle crash near the 500 block of Duke Street in Norfolk. Wyatt was the driver and only person inside her vehicle. Her vehicle was later found abandoned near the crash location.

Anyone with information on Wyatt’s whereabouts should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield County Public Schools
Chesterfield school investigating damage done to restrooms as part of TikTok challenge
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex.
Police: Man shot multiple times during gunfire exchange at apartment complex
Light bar on police car
Brunswick Co. teacher arrested for assaulting student
A new monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday.
News to Know for Sept. 22: Monument unveil; Plans on two new middle schools; First day of fall!
Officers are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Grace Cleaners and Laundromat.
RPD identifies man shot to death along Richmond Highway

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says offices and the website are having difficulties...
Network outage causes transaction processing problems at Virginia DMV
More than 10.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.7 million people receive first dose | 71% of adult population fully vaccinated
The locations will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richmond Electoral Board votes 2-1 to open Hickory Hill, City hall as early voting locations
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree in...
19-year-old killed in Hanover crash after striking tree