Boil water advisory issued for Prince George County

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A boil water advisory has been issued for residents on the Prince George County Utility System.

Officials said a water leak drained almost two water tanks on Thursday, causing government offices and some schools to close.

Officials said water pressure has been restored, except for the area around the former Rolls-Royce plant and Hardware Drive.

Due to the outage, a boil water advisory has been issued for residents on the Prince George County Utility System. Residents should continue to boil water until test results on the water come back. Officials said the advisory could last through the weekend.

Government offices will reopen on Friday.

