Boil water advisory issued for Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A boil water advisory has been issued for residents on the Prince George County Utility System.

Officials said a water leak drained almost two water tanks on Thursday, causing government offices and some schools to close.

Officials said water pressure has been restored, except for the area around the former Rolls-Royce plant and Hardware Drive.

Due to the outage, a boil water advisory has been issued for residents on the Prince George County Utility System. Residents should continue to boil water until test results on the water come back. Officials said the advisory could last through the weekend.

Government offices will reopen on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.