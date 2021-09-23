Healthcare Pros
Benjamin Harrison Bridge reopens after mechanical fire

Benjamin Harrison bridge
Benjamin Harrison bridge(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge has reopened after a small mechanical fire.

Crews say the mechanical fire sparked under the bridge.

Both the north and southbound paths were closed for some time.

The cause of the mechanical fire remains under investigation.

