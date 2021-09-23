Benjamin Harrison Bridge reopens after mechanical fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge has reopened after a small mechanical fire.

Crews say the mechanical fire sparked under the bridge.

Both the north and southbound paths were closed for some time.

The cause of the mechanical fire remains under investigation.

