Benjamin Harrison Bridge reopens after fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge has reopened after a fire.

According to VDOT, the fire occurred on the wooden fenders or piles driven into the water beneath the bridge that prevent boats from running into the structure.

Both the north and southbound paths were closed for some time.

The cause of the mechanical fire remains under investigation.

