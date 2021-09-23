Healthcare Pros
Annual Hometown Homecoming Parade returns to Louisa

Several streets in Mineral will be closed starting at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Several streets in Mineral will be closed starting at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 23.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - After a one-year pause, the annual Hometown Homecoming Parade has returned to Louisa County.

The parade is organized by leadership students at Louisa County High School. The event will feature floats, fire trucks, candy and more.

Several streets in Mineral will be closed starting at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The parade will start at the Mineral Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m.

