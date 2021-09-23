Annual Hometown Homecoming Parade returns to Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - After a one-year pause, the annual Hometown Homecoming Parade has returned to Louisa County.

The parade is organized by leadership students at Louisa County High School. The event will feature floats, fire trucks, candy and more.

Several streets in Mineral will be closed starting at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The parade will start at the Mineral Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m.

