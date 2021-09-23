Healthcare Pros
$75M Bedford County lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct against Legacy International founder

By Michael Alachnowicz
Sep. 23, 2021
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Bedford courthouse, a multi-million dollar lawsuit was filed Wednesday.

The $75 million suit alleges sexual misconduct by J.E. Rash, founder of Legacy International and World Community.

Those two organizations are being sued for negligence, with the plaintiff’s attorney saying the organizations knew of his alleged behavior.

“This involves a man who has gone, I’ll call under the radar, as our complaint identifies, for years and years and decades and I’m proud of my client for stepping forward,” said Kevin Biniazan, the plaintiff’s attorney.

The plaintiff and victim, who is identified as M.B., says she grew up at Legacy and was groomed by Rash for years.

The suit alleges she was forced into non-consensual sexual acts with Rash.

She says leaving Legacy was a priority for her.

“It was horrible and I decided that I needed to at least try to have a life that was not horrible,” she said.

She and her attorney say they hope a civil suit will encourage criminal charges to be brought on by law enforcement.

“We invite a criminal investigation and we hope this lawsuit actually creates some criminal inquiry from local authorities,” said Biniazan.

M.B. alleges other girls were also impacted in similar ways as her, and she hopes her speaking out will bring strength to other victims.

“I do hope that others will come forward. I know that there are others. I do hope that they feel fortified,” said said.

WDBJ7 reached out to the defendants for comment, but hasn’t received any responses.

